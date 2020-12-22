City lighting 'challenge' winners named

James Neiss/staff photographer9 Howard Avenue is the overall winner in the "Martha Stewart" class of the 2020 Lockport Christmas Lights Challenge. 

Even Clark Griswold and Martha Stewart would he awed by the handiwork of the grand prize winners in the 2020 Lockport Christmas Lights Challenge.

The decorated houses at 54 Maple Street and 9 Howard Avenue were declared the overall winners in the contest, as voted on by members of the Common Council and Mayor Michelle Roman.

“The community is the ultimate winner, as these people bring light and joy to our holiday season,” Roman said. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to decorate their homes to Light Up Lockport.”

Official winners of the annual contest were announced this past weekend by Events Committee chair Ellen Schratz, Alderman at Large. Judges picked their favorites in two decorating styles, "Clark Griswold" and "Martha Stewart."

Overall

Martha Stewart: 9 Howard Avenue

Clark Griswold: 54 Maple Street

1st Ward

Martha Stewart: 423 East Avenue

Clark Griswold: 34 Beverly Avenue

2nd Ward

Martha Stewart: 45 Park Place

Clark Griswold: 308 Washburn Street

3rd Ward

Martha Stewart: 36 South New York Street

Clark Griswold: 395 Ontario Street

4th Ward

Martha Stewart: 645 Locust Street

Clark Griswold: 187 High Street

5th Ward

Martha Stewart: 120 Pound Street

Clark Griswold: 737 East High Street

