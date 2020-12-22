City lighting 'challenge' winners named

Even Clark Griswold and Martha Stewart would he awed by the handiwork of the grand prize winners in the 2020 Lockport Christmas Lights Challenge.
The decorated houses at 54 Maple Street and 9 Howard Avenue were declared the overall winners in the contest, as voted on by members of the Common Council and Mayor Michelle Roman.
“The community is the ultimate winner, as these people bring light and joy to our holiday season,” Roman said. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to decorate their homes to Light Up Lockport.”
Official winners of the annual contest were announced this past weekend by Events Committee chair Ellen Schratz, Alderman at Large. Judges picked their favorites in two decorating styles, "Clark Griswold" and "Martha Stewart."
Overall
Martha Stewart: 9 Howard Avenue
Clark Griswold: 54 Maple Street
1st Ward
Martha Stewart: 423 East Avenue
Clark Griswold: 34 Beverly Avenue
2nd Ward
Martha Stewart: 45 Park Place
Clark Griswold: 308 Washburn Street
3rd Ward
Martha Stewart: 36 South New York Street
Clark Griswold: 395 Ontario Street
4th Ward
Martha Stewart: 645 Locust Street
Clark Griswold: 187 High Street
5th Ward
Martha Stewart: 120 Pound Street
Clark Griswold: 737 East High Street
