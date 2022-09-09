Mayor Michelle Roman said she is looking into the legalities of asking Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions of New Jersey to fix the alarm system at 77 Main St., Urban Park Towers. She also said she did not know if such a request could be made contingent to any tax deals the owners might apply for.
Orbach bought the Lockport facility and Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls in mid-August and plans to renovate both buildings, according to an application approved by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
The alarm system in question operates with a noiseless alarm being triggered by a pull string or switch that was designed for the seniors living in the apartments of the building. Today, Urban Park Towers is not designated for senior living.
Because of the frequency of these alarms, going off without an emergency and without notifying the resident, Fire Chief Luca Quagliano previously said he had to knock down doors of resident who might be in medical distress, such as a stroke or heart-attack.
Quagliano said he’d feel a lot safer if they knew he was coming, but it was the cost that seemed to motivate the former owners.
“By building code, they’d have to remove it (and) put a blank cover over it so the switch is completely gone,” Quagliano said as interim fire chief in February. “They can’t just disable them (by code and) they don’t want to spend the money to do that.”
Plans to develop a fee schedule through Lockport Fire Department to punish the owners were discussed, but got cancelled because the Lockport Police Department had conducted such billings before and new fee schedules would have to be developed through their department, Quagliano said
According to a Freedom of Information Law request made by the US&J, all false alarm fines had ceased since before January 2020. LPD advised that they are in the process of establishing billings, also in response to the FOIL.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said that many fines and penalties, in all areas, including the false alarms coming from 77 Main St., were waived during the Covid-epidemic.
“We let a lot of things slide during the pandemic,” Abbott said.
By Quagliano’s numbers, 29 false alarms have already come from the property this year between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30. He also said these are low numbers as they did not include medical calls and only alarms for fire.
According to past US&J stories and confirmed by City Assessor Tracey Farrell, the former owners of Urban Park Towers paid $45,000 a-year with a 2% rise each year. In 2006, Lawler Wood Housing Corp bought the building after working out a deal with then-City Attorney John Ottaviano paid the adjusted amount. While there is no reported non-monetary piece of that deal or any specific renovation mandated, Roman said she’d explore the possibilities with the company and the city’s counsel.
“I’ll look into it,” Roman said. “But I just want to make sure everyone is safe.”
