An assistant chief at Lockport Fire Department has reached a possible settlement with the city after he filed court papers to have his demotion overturned.
By order of Fire Chief Patrick Brady, Seeloff, a 39-year employee of LFD, was demoted to the rank of captain as of Feb. 13, but if city officials approve a settlement, Seeloff will be allowed to remain on paid leave until April 1 and retire as an assistant chief, a position he has held for decades.
City Attorney David Haylett confirmed the proposed settlement Wednesday and said it hasn't been signed by Mayor Michelle Roman or Seeloff's attorney yet.
Seeloff's demotion followed his actions as the incident commander when an LFD crew fought a fire at 212 Church St. on Dec. 8.
Reportedly a "may day" call was made by a fire lieutenant in the burning house, but no one including Seeloff heard that call, according to Seeloff's attorney Andrew Fleming.
Brady, in a Dec. 16 letter, recommended Seeloff receive training on "mayday" procedure but not be subject to any disciplinary charges.
Seeloff was placed on paid administrative leave after a Dec. 26 special meeting of the Fire Board, and was demoted after a Feb. 4 informal hearing before the board.
Lockport Professional Firefighters Association claimed, in a Dec. 13 report, that the Church Street fire scene was afflicted with "several communication problems and failures."
LFD dispatching is handled by Niagara County central dispatch and the union asserted there was a 49-minute delay in filling Seeloff's request for a second alarm (additional firefighters). The union said Seeloff made the request three times and claimed there was confusion on the frequency due to multiple ongoing incidents.
The union's report recommended a dedicated dispatcher for each fire incident handled by LFD, as well as consideration of a separate frequency for the department.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the reason why central dispatch didn't hear Seeloff's original second alarm request was that dispatchers were dispatching another fire company at the time. He further said that Seeloff's second request, "due to clerical error did not go out."
According to Filicetti, at the central dispatch hub, all fire calls start on a common radio channel before responding crews are assigned a separate channel.
