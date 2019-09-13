Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.