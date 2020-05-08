City Finance Director Timothy Russo projects Lockport will lose $1.76 million in revenue this year as a result of COVID-19.
During Wednesday’s City Finance Committee meeting, Russo and Mayor Michelle Roman both emphasized this number is only a estimate and could change.
“The $1.7 million is a guesstimate. We still don’t know exactly how much were going to be impacted,” Roman said.
Russo also informed city lawmakers that currently the fund balance for the city is $7,466,550, but noted that is unaudited.
If no actions are taken for expenditures, that would require fund balance to be appropriated by November. Russo said personnel cuts are one option, but noted that the difficulty in cuts is that the extent of COVID-19 is no known at this time.
Russo said the total proposed expenditure cuts he was able to find amounted to $950,000 in savings.
He noted that city lawmakers and administrators would have to periodically review the budget.
“Our financial condition is not known at this time, so this is going to be a start of a discussion that we will be having throughout the next coming months, but all in all we are not going to be able to solve this issue in one meeting,” Russo said.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, who also chairs the Finance Committee, said he believes the city will have to start using fund balance along with cuts to balance out the budget, but that they need to cut as much as possible before using fund balance.
“I think you’re going to have to use the fund balance ... but we have to reduce our expenses as much as possible before we get into the fund balance,” Oates said.
Fourth Ward Alderman Kelly Van De Mark said she’s concerned about dipping into fund balance right now when the financial impact is not known — and with the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting in the fall.
“That’s going to put us in an even worse position if we start dipping into fund balance prematurely,” she said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott suggested the city explore using provisions of the CARES Act that allow for voluntary layoffs.
“We need to be progressive,” he said. “The surrounding towns, that’s what they are doing.”
Roman said she would begin discussions with city union leaders and the city’s legal team about voluntary layoffs.
City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney pointed out that while layoffs are something to consider the possibility of overtime increasing because of a layoff also has to be considered.
Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor asked if it was possible to have certain offices only open a few days a week.
Roman said the issue they have found with that is if someone is only in the office for half the time, the same amount of work remains.
“Whether they are there 50 percent of the time, instead of 100 percent of the time, they still have 100 percent of the work to do,” Roman said.
City lawmakers plan to discuss the budget again at their meeting next week.
