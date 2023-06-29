An administrative law judge weighed in on a controversial subject at Lockport city hall June 22 with a decision declaring the City Clerk ineligible for union membership. Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason Cafarella said that ALJ Mary Thomas Scott’s decision may justify the city appealing an arbitrator's ruling last year that former city clerk Richelle Pasceri was wrongfully terminated.
Pasceri was fired on April 1, 2020 by Mayor Michelle Roman. The city Department Heads Association, which counted the city clerk as a member in its collective bargaining agreement, fought to get Pasceri reinstated and awarded back pay. The city appealed and lost, and in late October 2022, Arbitrator Doug Bantle found Pasceri was wrongfully terminated. Pasceri's case remains in arbitration pending a decision about damages to be awarded.
Scott got involved in the matter because, five months prior to Bantle's finding, the city had filed an application with the Public Employees Relations Board asking for a decision whether the clerk’s post was “managerial” or “confidential.” If either applied, the city clerk would be labeled a non-union employee.
Scott decided that while the city clerk's post is not managerial, it is confidential.
Alongside Scott's decision, Cafarella said, the outcome of similar legal action in the Town of Monroe shows that the city’s argument in the Pasceri case is not off base.
“Those courts didn’t agree with us at that time in 2020 and the appeal decided in 2021,” he said. “Those courts didn’t agree, but the recent court of appeals actually uses that same rationale we put forward in our case and agrees with our logic.”
The similar case involved the firing of a Town of Monroe secretary. Teamsters Local 445, which represents some town employees, believed the termination was wrongful and sued the town. The court agreed with the Town of Monroe, saying the secretary's position was not protected by the union and was an exempt position.
Considering both Scott’s decision and the Town of Monroe case, Cafarella said, the City of Lockport seems to have followed the correct procedure, and that's why the Corporation Counsel's office is "researching possible appeals or otherwise" in the Pasceri case.
About Scott's decision, Roman said, “I’m relieved the decision’s been made and we can move forward and know we’re going to be doing the right thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.