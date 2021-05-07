The City of Lockport has been awarded $50,000 from New York State for tree maintenance. The money will be used to inventory, plant and maintain public trees.
Grants adding up to $1.18 million were awarded to 26 entities by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Lands and Forests, Urban and Community Forestry program, in observance of Arbor Day.
“The City of Lockport is excited to receive this grant, and the opportunity it provides. This will both address residents’ safety concerns with neighborhood trees, and provide the impetus to replant in the future,” Mayor Michelle M. Roman said. “This is a critical next step in our Master Plan for the care of our city’s trees.”
“This is just another step in rejuvenating and replenishing the (city’s) vast tree inventory,” 5th Ward Alderman Richard E. Abbott, chair of the city's tree committee, said. “The removal of dead and dangerous trees will make the city safer and more aesthetically pleasing.”
