The City of Lockport has received a $300,000 block grant from New York State to fund a microenterprise program. Greater Lockport Development Corporation is now accepting assistance applications from eligible new and expanding businesses in the city.
The city's microenterprise program offers reimbursement grants between $5,000 and $20,000 to aid microenterprise business owners investing in their business in ways that benefit individuals with low to moderate income levels. A microenterprise has five or fewer employees. GLDC is administering the block grant and will offer entrepreneurial training and deferred loans to cover up to 75% of costs associated with business startup or expansion, according to agency president Brian Smith.
Eligible costs include equipment purchases, furnishings and fixtures, inventory purchases, working capital, employee training expenses, professional and financing fees, realty and recording fees, marketing expenses, and/or any other expenses determined by the Microenterprise Review Committee to represent eligible capital or inventory costs.
Build-out or rehabilitation of space is not an eligible expense.
To be eligible for a microenterprise grant:
— The business must have a brick-and-mortar location within the city and remain operating for at least a two-year period. Home-based businesses and not-for-profit organizations are not eligible.
— The business must have five or fewer employees at the time of application.
— The project must benefit low to moderate income individuals, that is, either the business owner is considered low to moderate income or the project creates at least one full-time position that will be made available to individuals with low to moderate income.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and will be reviewed monthly, on a first-come, first-served basis, until the program ends in December 2023, or until funding runs out.
For more information, email bsmith@lockportny.gov or visit www.lockportny.gov/gldc/
