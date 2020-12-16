City of Lockport to hire engineering consultant

A request to spend more than $150,000 on an engineering consulting firm that will aid the city in updating its 22-year-old comprehensive plan and zoning code was narrowly approved by a split vote of the Lockport Common Council on Wednesday.
Voting in favor of hiring Barton & Loguidice of Watertown at a cost of $156,296 were aldermen Mark Devine, Debra Allport and Ellen Schratz. Voting against the move were aldermen Rick Abbott, Luke Kantor and Joe Oates.
Mayor Michelle Roman broke the 3-3 tie by approving the resolution.
Abbott, Oates and Kantor objected to the 33% difference between the bid received by B&L and the second highest bid received, which was said to be $99,000.
“We budgeted $125,000 and they came in at $175,000. The mayor negotiated this down to $156,000, but it's still $57,0000 more than the second bid,” Abbott said.
“Although I understand (B&L) rated higher, it's 33 percent more than any other bid and considering the present situation we're in, I think it's a little irresponsible on the council to approve this, after just cutting hours for two city employees and cutting the community pool and a variety of things. I don't think it's a good look for the city and I'm confident the second bidder could do an adequate job for the city," he added.
Roman said the city was looking for the zoning and comprehensive plan to be done together.
“The lowest bidder said they would not be meeting our zoning needs for that cost and it would cost an additional $300,000 to $400,0000 if they were to do the full rezoning that we required,” she said.
“The experience and staffing of (B&L) just matches what the city needs in order for this to be utilized and done efficiently and productively.”
