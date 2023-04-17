The city of Lockport has been named a provisional “Trail Town” on the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail.
Parks & Trails New York forged the Empire State Trail Town program in 2022, with Brockport as its pilot community. This year, a total of three communities were brought into the program, which promotes the communities as premiere destinations for cyclists, according to Grace Platt, Lockport Main Street Inc. program director.
Assisted by PTNY, provisional Trail Towns research and develop their own Trail Town plans. The ultimate goal is to be recognized as a certified Empire State Trail Town.
As the city’s Trail Town plan is developed over the next nine months, Platt said, there will be opportunities for community members to get involved, including volunteer opportunities to count trail users throughout the summer, a community placemaking workshop in early June, and a welcome celebration for the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour when it passes through in July.
The Erie Canalway Trail is the east-west leg of the 750-mile Empire State Trail, which was completed in 2020. PTNY says it’s growing in popularity and attracts visitors from all over the world. The organization’s latest report on use estimated the Erie Canalway Trail drew more than 3.3 million visits in 2022.
The Empire State Trail Town program is touted as a means for designated communities to improve residential quality of life and drive economic growth simultaneously. Among the benefits of belonging, PTNY Executive Director Paul Steely White identified “safer streets” for cyclists and pedestrians as well as growth opportunities.
Mayor Michelle Roman stated the Trail Town designation will inspire “new ways to present Lockport as an Erie Canal gateway, to visitors and local residents alike.”
“Stewardship of the Erie Canal is rooted in Lockport’s heritage and is essential to our community’s future economic growth,” she added.
PTNY works in partnership with the state Canal Corporation to help canal communities plan, develop and promote the Erie Canalway Trail.
For more information about Empire State Trail Towns, go to: ptny.org/ESTT.
