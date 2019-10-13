City offered dispatch deal from county

A meeting last week between city and county officials has brought Lockport closer to possibly consolidating its police dispatch services with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on a separate frequency.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the city was offered a separate frequency on the county dispatch at no additional cost during the meeting which took place on Thursday. However, she noted, any dispatch consolidation is contingent on the city being able to obtain a Memorandum of Understanding from the city's police union, Hickory Club.
"I'm excited. We were nowhere near this spot when I started in February and we've had four meetings prior to (Thursday) and that had never been on the table before, to have our own channel at no cost," Roman said.
Earlier this month, Roman issued a press release in which she formally called on the legislature to provide a separate frequency at no additional cost to the city.
Fourth Ward Alderman and Republican mayoral challenger David Wohleben told the Union-Sun & Journal last week that he had been meeting with the sheriff's office and county legislators without the mayor, and that a county legislator told him a formal letter offering county dispatch at no additional cost to the city was going to be sent to Roman.
Roman said the city met with county lawmakers and Sheriff James Voutour and undersheriff Michael Filicetti last week. The city delegation initially consisted of Roman, Alderman-at-large Larry Eggert, Common Council President Mark Devine, Wohleben, Police Board Commissioner Flora Hawkins, LPD union President Kevin Lucinski, Acting Police Chief Douglas Haak and deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella, according to Roman.
Before the meeting began, Caferella informed the city delegation that with Roman and the three council members they would be violating Open Meetings Law because they would have a quorum, so Wohleben volunteered to sit out the meeting, according to Roman.
"Dave said he would be willing to sit outside," Roman said. "And we even said well maybe we could rotate if the meeting goes long and that we would share with him what was happening, since he generously offered to step out."
Wohleben said he left after waiting about 30 minutes.
County Manager Rick Updegrove said the two options discussed were the city joining the main frequency or the city obtaining a separate frequency. He added that they convened the meeting for the purpose of obtaining a direction the city would like to go because the county is currently creating its budget for next year.
Updegrove said, in addition to himself, the county legislature delegation included Republican legislators Tony Nemi, Keith McNall and Will Collins. He said Roman had indicated they would like the separate frequency at no cost.
Updegrove noted that the county needs to have a MOU between the city and the police union before it can proceed.
"The legislature has made it clear that in no way will the legislature interfere with the relationship of the city and the Hickory Club," Updegrove said. "The direction has been very clear to not interfere in that relationship."
McNall, who is also the chairman of the legislature, said if a special meeting is needed he will call for one.
