Lockport’s 2021 Summer Parks Program will be up and running in 2021, according to Alderman Joe Oates, chairman of the city’s Finance Committee.
Oates said the program, which includes the hiring of a seasonal park attendant at most city parks, was originally not budgeted for this year due to the uncertainties involved with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s parks programs were all canceled.
Oates said he expects full council support for funding the parks program at an estimated cost of about $50,000. City parks programs are conducted in Outwater, Dolan, Grossi, Altro, Williams and Rogers Avenue parks, as well as Dudley Square.
“It was ‘wait and see’ on this,” Oates said. “We held off on funding it in the budget because we wanted to see where our sales tax revenues would be. Based on the first couple months this year, we have the funding in place. And that’s what we said on this, ‘If we get to the end of the first quarter and it all looks like its coming back to normal, we can put the money back in,’ and that’s pretty much how it’s coming into play now. We felt this was a more cautious way to do this.
“Because of COVID last year, we projected that we were going to be about $800,000 short, so we made some moves early on in the pandemic to adjust our spending and at the end of the year, we found out that we didn’t have to dig into the $800,000 and we could finally take a few hundred thousand dollars and maintain what we already have,” Oates said.
Oates plans to present a six-figure City Parks Revitalization Program to fellow council members on Wednesday.
“We’ve built up the fund balance and that’s helped us a couple times when we were tight for money,” Oates said.
“It’s also helped us with our credit rating. When we do bond for larger projects, it helps get a better percentage rate on loans, so having a fund balance has increased our credit rating with our bond people.”
Oates said ideally, the city likes to set aside about 17 percent of its total budget as a fund balance or budget surplus. The city’s current fund balance is $7 million, or about $2.5 million more than what’s needed.
“We’re a little heavy and we don’t want to have too much money in the fund balance, but we also want to have enough — we could have a million dollar problem overnight. We want to keep the fund balance at a point where we’re not going back to the state again and borrow money just to pay our bills.”
Oates said the summer lunch programs at city parks are not funded by the city, but by the county, and will continue this year.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.