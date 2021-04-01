State aid to the City of Lockport was reduced much less than anticipated in 2020, producing an unexpected but welcomed $400,000 surplus in the 2021 city budget.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, New York State expected a drastic loss of revenue and cautioned municipalities to brace for as much as 20% reduction in their state aid.
In a major turn of events, Finance Director Tim Russo said the state informed the city by email earlier this week that its aid reduction amounted to just 5% and the city would receive slightly less than $400,000, which the city had not counted on.
The money is expected be used to fund the Common Council's 2021 parks revitalization program as well as summer parks and summer work programs, the opening of Community Pool and fully staffed operation of Nelson C. Goehle (Widewaters) Marina this year, Russo said.
“This is great, fantastic. We're very happy about this, of course,” Russo said on Thursday, adding that the unexpected state funds will be booked as 2021 revenue.
Russo said city officials are working closely with Highways and Parks Director Michael Hoffman to finalize various other projects that the city can now afford to undertake this year.
