A new parking lot at Dolan Park, a functioning Community Pool, resurfaced tennis courts at Altro Park and new ball diamonds at Kibler and Outwater parks are among several maintenance projects proposed for city parks this spring.
Alderman Joe Oates, chairman of the Common Council’s Finance Committee for the past four years, will present his comprehensive 2021 Lockport Parks Revitalization Program for discussion on Wednesday.
Oates, now serving in his third term as alderman and sixth year overall, said for a variety of reasons, many financial, the city has neglected its parks over the past two decades. Oates feels the city is in a strong economic condition this year to spend about $100,000 of its $7 million surplus in the budget on parks.
“We haven’t done the long-term maintenance. It’s time to catch up. We have to put some time and effort into taking care of the parks,” Oates said.
Among the projects proposed are the reconstruction of a 90-foot baseball diamond at Kibler Park at an estimated cost of $20,000. Through Oates’ fundraising efforts in recent years, funds were raised to purchase a new $8,000 backstop at Kibler, which has since been installed. Oates credited fellow Aldermen Rick Abbott and Mark Devine, as well as city employee Scott Cercone for their volunteer work at Kibler.
“Baseball’s been big in Lockport for years and the An-Jo Club’s been looking for more diamonds,” Kibler said.
“This would be a big improvement for this park, getting the field done and getting rid of those stone barriers. We haven’t put this kind of money into our city ball diamonds in 50 years.”
Over at Outwater, Oates said he wants to refurbish the softball diamond adjacent to the baseball diamond at a cost of about $12,000.
“We refurbished the baseball diamond out here two years ago ($18,000 cost) and today, we’ve got local teams playing against teams from Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and Canada,” Oates said.
Future plans for Outwater include construction of a Fallen Heroes Memorial, a new skatepark, as well as finding an interested vendor to take over running the pavilion snack bar.
The Community Pool at Outwater is slated for maintenance repairs as well, in anticipation of Niagara Aquatics club owner Danielle Andalora taking over operation of the L-shaped facility this summer.
Oates’ revitalization plan also includes the construction of a small parking lot on the north side of the Dolan Park basketball court to accommodate the large number of basketball players who frequent it.
Oates said on many days, you could find up to 10 vehicles parked on the west shoulder of Clinton Street (Rt. 78), next to the courts.
Oates noted that the courts, which were funded by Lockport native and successful businessman Doug DeVoogel, now living in Florida, are a popular place for city youth to go and play.
“It’s a safety thing,” Oates said, putting the price tag on this portion of the plan at around $10,000.
The three-court tennis complex at Altro Park on Willow Street is slated for resurfacing.
“There’s a specialty coating that has to be applied every so many years and if you don’t do it, you have to tear it up and resurface the whole thing, which is a huge cost,” Oates said.
“We also plan to redo the lighting at Altro with new, LED lights,” he said adding that the cost of that portion of the project is about $10,000.
Flowers and landscaping upgrades are slated for all parks, Oates said.
“We’d also like to put up some doggie stations along the paths in parks where people walk their dogs,” Oates said. “This is where they could get plastic bags and a trash can there to put it in.”
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.