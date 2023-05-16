The City of Lockport has released its list of streets to be milled and paved this year. Work is to begin in two weeks.
To determine which streets to recommend for paving, city staff rated every street visually, according to city engineer Steve Pump.
In all, about 8 miles of roadway will be resurfaced, at an approximate cost of $1.2 million for materials. Labor is extra, Pump said, and the total is covered by state highway aid.
West Avenue (state Route 31), from North Transit Street to Park Avenue on the west city line, will be resurfaced by the state Department of Transportation, beginning in late May.
Three rounds of milling and paving are planned.
The first round will begin around the end of this month. Included are: Walnut Street from Pound Street to Davison Road; Wilson Parkway; Autumnvale Street from Walnut to Rochester Street; Bob-O-Link Lane; Morton Street; Elmwood Avenue, from Washburn to Reed streets; Ontario Street from Lock to Church streets; and Bellah Alley.
Streets in the second round are: Akron Street from High Street to Davison Road; Roosevelt Drive from Akron Street to Pennsylvania Avenue; Hi Point Drive; High Street from Erie to Washburn streets; Park Place; Lincoln Avenue from Beattie Avenue to Locust Street; and Harding Avenue.
Streets in the third round are: Park Avenue, from Michigan to Heath streets; Niagara Street from Prospect to South Niagara streets; Stevens Street from South Bristol Avenue to Prospect Street; Saxton Street from Walnut to Genesee streets; Bridlewood Drive; Windsor Street from Prospect to Webb streets; Willow Street from South Transit to Pine streets; and North Adam Street from Old Niagara Road to Porter/Butler Street.
Any city resident whose street isn’t on the list and believes it should be is asked to contact the City Clerk’s office.
“If nobody reports it, we’re not always going to know,” Mayor Michelle Roman said. “We need to document it.”
