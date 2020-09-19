Sections of four city streets were repaved late this week, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Maple Street, parts of Cottage Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and Vermont Avenue between Beattie Avenue and Roosevelt Drive were slated for paving by city crews on Thursday and Friday.
That work was the city's last paving project of the year, Roman said.
“That's within the guidelines of the amount of money we'll get reimbursed from the state.”
