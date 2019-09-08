The Common Council on Wednesday approved an $8,710 settlement to cover health care costs for a former wastewater treatment operator.
John T. Timkey sued the city in November 2016 for refusing to pay his health care costs, on the grounds that he was no longer a member of a collective bargaining unit within the city.
The city hired Timkey as a Water Department laborer in July 1987.
From 2003 to 2008, the city had a collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees that allowed members to remain in their city-funded health insurance plans if they worked for the city for 20 years.
Timkey, who was a member fo AFSCME, left the city in March 2008 and began working for Niagara County.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon ordered the city to pay Timkey’s medical costs July 7, 2017, saying it was obligated to by the AFSCME contract.
The city appealed the decision, but the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld Sheldon’s decision in Dec. 21, 2018.
