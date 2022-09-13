The city planning board has declined to recommend a special use permit for a personal trainer who wants to operate her business from her Continental Drive residence.
The board convened on Monday to consider Belinda Ragland’s request and the 3-1 vote in Ragland’s favor wasn’t sufficient. Three of the seven board members were absent and four “yes” votes were required. Board member Marshall Roth cast the sinking “no” vote.
Ragland said her business’ hours of operation would be 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and she would work with one or two clients per day. Clients would park in her large driveway or possibly in front of her home, she said. There would be no business signage on the property.
The city had received a written statement of opposition from Ragland’s neighbor, Lynda Nero, based on parking concerns. In the winter especially, Nero wrote, it’s difficult to discern the street from the edge of her property and she doesn’t want Ragland’s clients parking on her lawn.
Ragland got a sterling character reference by 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle, who happened to have business with the planning board herself on Monday: seeking approval of the renovation plan for her business.
Of the Raglands, Belinda and her husband Chris, Fogle told the board, they used to reside in her ward “and they were upstanding citizens.” Further, she said, “I saw Chris with his snowblower each winter. If he says the snow will be gone, it will be gone.”
Roth apparently was unmoved by Fogle’s words.
“I’m concerned about the complexion of the neighborhood,” he said, noting that he and his wife have always rented space for business purposes.
After the board’s vote, the Raglands asked what their next move should be and were told only that their request was not approved.
Approval of a special use permit is up to the Common Council. The planning board’s role is to recommend, or not recommend, the granting of one, and its decision is not binding.
