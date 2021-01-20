While local residents expressed significant mistrust in law enforcement in a written survey last fall, when it came time to publicly address the city's comprehensive Police Policy Review report, the community fell silent.
A Wednesday public hearing on the 86-page report yielded not a single public comment, spoken or written.
That, despite survey findings suggesting Lockport Police Department has an image problem. The survey was conducted as part of LPD Policy Review, which was mandated last year for all police departments in the state by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. Findings of the survey of 403 local residents were shared in the policy review report. Among the findings:
— Sixty percent of Black respondents, and 33% of respondents overall, believe LPD does not treat people with respect.
— Seventy percent of Black respondents believe LPD hiring practices are not transparent, and 84% believe the department needs improved training in racial bias.
— More than 50% of Black respondents, and fewer than 25% of respondents overall, said they would call LPD if they're experiencing a problem.
The city has already started implementing changes that are recommended in the review report, including bias recognition and de-escalation training, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
Its official policy review report will be put up to a council vote in early February and if it's approved it will be submitted to the state, she added.
The report was the product of a special committee, composed of LPD and city officials and community representatives, that undertook several months of research and review. The state's goal in requiring police policy review is to initiate reforms where needed. Reform plans must be adopted by April 1 for police departments to be eligible for future state aid.
Meanwhile, next up for the latest class of Civil Service-tested police officer candidates (139 passed the most recent exam) is an agility test that follows Covid-related precautionary measures.
The test is slated for Jan. 30 at Outwater Park. Outwater Drive will be closed while the test is administered, from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
