City policing survey posted

The city's subcommittee on police policy review is conducting an online community survey to gather additional public input, following in-person meetings held in neighborhood parks over the summer.
The survey will remain on the city’s website, lockportny.gov, through Oct. 9. It can be accessed on the homepage under Top Links by clicking on City of Lockport Community Policing and Public Safety. The link can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.
The subcommittee is charged with reviewing policing policies with local citizens, city government and Lockport Police Department. Its goal is to have a recommendation to present in October for public input and review. The group would then present a recommendation to the Police Board and the Common Council later in October or in early November, according to City Clerk Paul Oates.
New York State legislation was passed earlier this year requiring local governments with police departments to form a review of policing policies with the host community, legislative body and police by November 2020, and have recommendations take effect by April 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.