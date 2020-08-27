All city offices will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Refuse and recycling that week will be collected one day after residents' regularly scheduled collection day.
Also, City Clerk Paul Oates announced, September bulk item pickup has been scheduled for the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.
To put out more than two bulk items, purchase additional bulk tags from the city clerk's office for $10 each, via mail or by using the night drop box at the Main Street entrance to city hall. Include your name and address with payment.
The last yard waste pickup of the season will take place during the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 25.
