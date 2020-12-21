Lockport's recently-repaired main water distribution pump at the filtration plant on Summit Street is complete and will be turned on this week, according to Mike Marino of Nussbaumer & Clark, the city's engineering consultant.
Marino told the Common Council at a virtual work session last week that everything went well with the city's comprehensive rehabilitation project that began in the fall. The need for emergency repairs to the pump was so serious at that time that city officials had considered declaring a state of emergency to expedite repairs on it.
“Installation is complete and all went well with that. The motor sounded great. There was no vibration,” Marino said.
“There was some leakage in the casing pipes, so we just need to go back and adjust the gasket for that, but that's a minor thing to take care of. The contractor will be getting that new gasket installed and we should be good to go to put this back into service (this) week running full.”
Contractor Moley Magnetics from the Town of Lockport had to dig down about 25 feet to reach High Service Pump One, the damaged main water distribution pump that's buried under the plant. The pump is the main one in a five-pump system designed to distribute fresh water throughout the city.
A broken shaft within pump one was determined to be the cause of problem. Purchasing a new one, rather than repairing it, would have cost the city about $150,000 officials said.
Next up, N&C has been given permission to inspect pump three at the filtration pump, which has been submerged longer than pump one,” Marino said.
“We should be in pretty good shape. It doesn't sound like we'll be incurring any unexpected costs with high service pump one, so we'll asking them to work up an estimate for high service pump three,” Marino said. “Assuming the numbers come in similar to what we had for pump one, we should be in good shape to deal with that pump, too.”
Council president Mark Devine suggested that the city consider establishing a permanent maintenance cycle for inspecting the pumps. Marino agreed.
“We've got a new operations crew and they're learning a lot in this process,” Marino said.
“They're all very hands on, and understand what the contractor is doing. They're all very capable, so it's great that they're getting this experience.”
The city plans to offset the unexpected repair expenses by diverting surplus bond funds from its recently completed raw water line project.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.