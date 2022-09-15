The former YMCA property at 19 East Ave. is the subject of a Tuesday special meeting of the Common Council. A public hearing will be held on the city's application for a state grant to support renovation of the property.
Up to $2 million will be sought through the Restore NY Communities Initiative, according to Mayor Michelle Roman.
The building is owned by Matt Martin, who purchased it from Lockport Family YMCA for $25,000 and envisions it as a mixed use facility with first-floor office space (and a basketball court), second- and third-floor apartments and possibly basement-level gymnasium space for tenants.
The tab for transformation is an estimated $3 million and Martin is hoping for some grant funding because, he said, "that is the only way to make a project like this feasible."
The Restore NY Communities Initiative has the state investing $250 million in community development by eliminating blight. It's administered by Empire State Development, which asks municipalities to apply for grants on behalf of private property owners. The purpose of the public hearing on the city's pursuit is to demonstrate public support for the investment.
"That's the way private projects get public funding, with the blessing of the municipality," Brian Smith, CEO and president of Greater Lockport Development Corporation, said.
The special meeting / public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers. It's off-schedule for the council but the grant opportunity is "time sensitive," Roman said.
