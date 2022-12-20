After recent public hearings that drew no comments for or against, the Common Council voted to authorize the city's application for Restore NY "community initiative" grants on behalf of Harrison Place and the F&M Building.
The city will apply for: a $2 million grant for the E.A. Granchelli Development-owned F&M Building and adjacent 120 Main St., once known as the Frontier Mall; and a $5 million grant to support improvements to the four buildings that make up Harrison Place.
Currently, Kearney Realty & Development is in the process of buying Harrison Place Building 3 to turn it into a mixed-use facility with residential and commercial space.
While there is not a developer for any of the other three buildings in the complex owned by Greater Lockport Development Corporation, obtaining grant money for them is a way to possibly attract a developer, according to CEO Brian Smith. “The nice thing about the Harrison buildings is they have flexible space,” he said. “It could be a business incubator, there could be light industrial and it could be office space.”
The Restore NY Communities Initiative has the state investing $250 million in community development by eliminating blight. The program is administered by Empire State Development, which asks municipalities to apply for grants on behalf of private property owners.
The purpose of the City of Lockport's public hearings was to demonstrate public support for the investments.
“That’s the way private projects get public funding, with the blessing of municipality,” Smith said.
Kelli Alaimo was unavailable to address redevelopment of the F&M Building and 120 Main St.
