The City of Lockport will go out to bid for third-party ambulance service, per a decision of the Ad-hoc Ambulance Committee which convened Thursday night at city hall.
Currently, Twin City Ambulance provides ambulance coverage in the city, and according to Mayor Michelle Roman, that third party may not continue operating here.
“They told us that day is coming, not on purpose on their part,” Roman said. “They’re struggling, just like the whole world — definitely the whole country — they’re struggling to get paramedics and advanced life support care professionals.”
Kevin Watier, retired city firefighter and ad hoc committee member, said putting the service out to bid will create a level playing field of options for the city.
“If any ambulance company responds to it they’re going to be putting out that ‘this is what we can do,’” Watier said. “(If) they say they can provide two ambulances all the time with back-up ambulances, and we’re willing to sign a contract, then the problem is solved.”
While Watier said he doubts that will happen — in fact he questioned whether any ambulance company will respond at all — he supports the bidding process to demonstrate the need for city-provided ambulance service.
“Somebody has to come when they call 911. And they need to understand that, right now, that’s not happening, and if none of these companies will commit to it, I think they’ll have a better idea of why (city-provided service) is worth it,” Watier said.
Roman said the ad hoc committee's charge is to determine what the city needs, resource-wise, to operate its own ambulance service should Twin City drop out and no other third-party ambulance company will take the business.
“We need Emergency Medical Service and we want to make sure that we’re not stuck behind the eight ball if something were to happen,” she said.
On Wednesday, Roman broke a tied (3-3) vote on a Common Council resolution allowing the city to accept a free ambulance from West Herr Automotive. Aldermen Gina Pasceri, Luke Kantor and Kristin Barnard all voted "no."
Pasceri had asked Roman why the resolution was necessary and Roman responded it was for accounting purposes. Pasceri later told the Union-Sun & Journal that she wasn't satisfied with that explanation, and reiterated her opposition to the city getting back into the ambulance service business.
