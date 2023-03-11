For the first time, the City of Lockport is attempting annual reassessment. On March 17, the Assessor’s Office will begin mailing letters to all property owners in the city informing them of their proposed assessed value going into 2024.
Reassessment a year ago left many property owners outraged as they saw their assessed values doubling, sometimes tripling, after a decade of the city not keeping up measurement of fair market values.
About 75% of all property owners will see a change in value versus last year, Assessor Tracy Farrell said; some values are increasing, some are decreasing and some remain flat.
To those whose assessments are tentatively higher, Farrell said on Friday — just as she did last year — “It doesn’t mean your taxes are also increasing.”
Currently, houses in the city are being bought and sold for approximately 10% more than their assessed value, Farrell said. The percentage was calculated by the state and verified by GAR Associates, the private property appraisal firm retained by the city to assist annual assessment. The determination puts the city’s equalization rate at 90%.
To put things in perspective, Farrell said, the data from last year’s reassessment showed that, prior to adoption of updated values, the city’s equalization rate was 65%, meaning property in the aggregate was assessed at only 65% of fair market value. Once that was corrected, and the overall taxable value of property increased, the city tax rate decreased, she noted.
Farrell said her office will be reviewing the tentative 2024 assessment roll over the next month or so. Her intent is to file the final assessment roll with the state by May 1.
The letters going out to property owners include information about how to challenge their assessment. Applications for review must be turned in by April 14. The applicant will be asked to supply sale prices for comparable property in their neighborhood and photographs of their property. In certain circumstances, Farrell said, Assessor’s Office staff will visit property and inspect the interior.
“If absolutely necessary, they can make an appointment with us to visit their homes to show what they believe justifies a lower assessment,” Farrell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.