For the first time in nearly 14 years, the City of Lockport has a human relations commission, a nine-member body tasked with combating discrimination against residents based on race, religion or nationality.
Mayor Michelle Roman appointed eight members to the commission last month, after appointing Joseph M. Taylor to a two-year term in June.
Her appointments included Peter K. Boes, Wayne F. Hale and Anthony J. Stevenson for one-year terms; Christina L. Lopez and Lauralee B. Zagarrigo for two-year terms; and Kandyce S. Cauley, Sharon David and Felicia M. Grooms for three-year terms. The term lengths are laid out in the city charter.
The charter tasks the commission with receiving discrimination complaints, prepare plans to reduce or eliminate discrimination and "foster mutual respect and understanding among all racial, religious and nationality groups." The commission should do this, the charter states, by preparing studies on human relationships across ethnic groups and recommend education programs to "increase goodwill" among residents.
Roman said her appointees are volunteers and include residents who are African-American, Hispanic, LGBT, Native American and white, among other groups.
"We have a diverse population that wants to feel like their voice is being heard," Roman said.
The commission has been inactive since Oct. 15, 2005, following the expiration of terms for members appointed by then-Mayor Thomas C. Sullivan in 2002.
