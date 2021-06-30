Lockport city residents will have regularly scheduled refuse collection next week despite the holiday, City Clerk Paul K. Oates announced. Bulk item pickup will be conducted as well, since July 5 through July 9 is the first full week of the month.
City refuse pickup not affected by holiday
Obituaries
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Detectives seek clues in Niagara Falls homicide
- Dairy farmer deals with equipment vandalism
- Lockport man charged after assault victim treated at ENH
- Farmers' conflict in court
- Vinyl is back — and it's spectacular
- Newfane native representing USA in Summer Olympics
- Town's solar moratorium proposal revised
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Park Hotel
- Construction on Olcott Harbor upgrades begins
- Royalton house fire investigated
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.