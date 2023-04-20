The city Building Inspection department is being more “proactive” to fight blight, according to Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool.
During Mayor Michelle Roman’s most recent “Mayor’s Update” public forum earlier this month, Dool briefly described a limited-time campaign by inspectors to encourage property upkeep in select neighborhoods. He expanded on the campaign in a follow-up interview with the Union-Sun & Journal.
From Feb. 6 through March 13, Dool said, building inspectors swept “Monday’s trash route” on Gooding, Trowbridge, Outwater and Niagara streets in the North End, looking for and pointing out violations at the three or four houses in most serious disrepair on each street, and then following up on them.
“A couple homes were in rough shape,” Dool said. “It was a decent place to start.”
The reason for the timing of the campaign was two-fold, according to Dool. Building Inspection having two more inspectors frees up the department to have a closer look at properties, and when violation notices are handed out in late winter, property owners have more time to address them, he said.
“This way they can schedule a contractor and get the work done before the weather gets nice,” he said. “And everyone knows how hard it is to get a contractor with little notice.”
Going after the most-blighted property or properties on a street is a tactic that has worked in the past, Dool said. Previously, when the worst house on a street was cited, the owner of the second-worst house on that street tended to take care of needed repairs and maintenance before they were ticketed.
Building Inspection may do another sweep in another neighborhood in October, depending on “permitting activity” and how busy the inspectors are with that, Dool said. Meanwhile, wherever building permits are sought, inspectors will be taking note of conditions at neighboring properties.
That’s the difference between being proactive and reactive, Dool said: The inspectors will not wait for complaints to come in before looking at violations.
