GAR Associates LLC, contractor for the City of Lockport, announced on Wednesday that is has completed the data collection phase of citywide property valuation and will be providing property owners with the information currently on file at the city assessor's office.
Beginning January 29, letters will be mailed to residential property owners conveying a summary of the information collected on their property. Property owners will be asked to review the information and ascertain that it’s correct or initiate changes. Instructions for how to request changes is included in the letter.
In addition, a dedicated help line will be set up to assist property owners with questions, GAR Associates said.
