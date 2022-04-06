City residents and visitors may get a reprieve from finding tickets on their windshields for overnight on-street parking.
In a recent Traffic Advisory Committee meeting, police, fire and highway representatives, Mayor Michelle Roman and Common Council President Paul Beakman tossed around ideas about accommodating overnight parking on city streets.
For many years the city had made the action illegal unless the vehicle displayed a permit. Pending approval from the Common Council, overnight on-street parking between April and Nov. 1, 2022 will be legal. Roman described it as an experiment to determine whether the change can be made permanent during non-winter months.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said there would be exceptions to the rule, noting that Main and Walnut streets between Washburn and Transit streets, as well as Transit Street between Ruhlmann Road and Main Street, and West Avenue should have no overnight parking on them.
Also no non-passenger vehicles, boats or RVs would be included in the policy and any current “no parking” areas will continue with that designation, added Lt. Anthony Pittman.
The main concern going forward was noted by Highway Director Clayton Dimmick, who said that some residents may park their vehicles on the street where repairs are slated to commence and can’t be reached for whatever reason. However, he agreed that those vehicles would have to be towed in that situation and it shouldn’t stand in the way for other residents.
“In the summertime it gets a little harder, because you got kids coming home from college,” Dimmick said. “I get it. People get their boats and their RVs out, so they could use the extra parking in the road.”
The motion was passed unanimously by the Traffic Advisory Committee at its special meeting.
“We’re only talking about a season, seven months without the permit,” Pittman said before the vote. “... If it doesn’t work or we need to go to something like a permit basis, because we need to know who these people are (parking) and we ran into a whole bunch of problems? … we can readdress that in 2023.”
Roman said she is hopeful that this pilot parking program will be a success.
“I think that this will give us an indication of the need for parking on the street and give some relief to people who struggle with their parking,” she said.
Beakman also said that he has been pushing for this and it will do a lot of good for the residents.
“We’re a growing city,” he said. “We need to start giving back to our residents and it’s atrocious that they can’t park in the street overnight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.