The Niagara County Health Department is reminding residents that next week's Covid-19 rapid testing in Lockport schools is for district staff only.
In issued a statement on Tuesday by Jacquelyn Langdon said, “rapid testing for Niagara Falls and Lockport schools this week and next is for staff. This testing is not for students and this is not open to the public.”
About 240 Covid-19 “rapid tests” will be issued in the Lockport City School District on Oct. 7 and 8, the department announced Monday.
About 100 people have signed up so far to take that test, officials said, adding that the county health department is conducting similar rapid testing this week at Niagara Falls High School.
There have been no reports of any new positive cases for the coronavirus in the Lockport school district since the two reported last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.