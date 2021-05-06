City school reopenings tied to local Covid rate

Whether in-person instruction at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will increase during the current school year depends on the COVID-19 transmission level in Niagara County, according to Lockport City School District Superintendent Michelle Bradley.
In an email Thursday, Bradley said a "review of the circumstances" driving hybrid instruction — two days in class and three days via internet every week — for students in grades 5 through 12 will be undertaken if the Covid diagnosis rate falls below 100 per 100,000 county residents over a seven-day period.
Bradley responded to questions prompted by a Wednesday rally outside the Lockport Board of Education office at which parents and students demanded the reopening of Belknap so that fifth- and sixth-graders can attend classes in person four days a week. Students in Pre-K through 4th grade went on the four-day schedule effective this past Monday.
In order to open schools where students are not grouped into classroom cohorts, the countywide Covid transmission rate must be less than 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to Kevin Schuler, Niagara County public information officer.
“Niagara County is not at that, so that puts us in the high transmission zone," Schuler said on Thursday. "The high transmission then requires six feet of distance at the older grades, and since we’re not meeting that guideline, that’s the holdup for the schools at the older grades.”
Parent rally organizer Joanna Marble asserted Belknap Intermediate could still be reopened.
“They’re in their own building, but they still qualify for that three foot rule,” she said, referring to CDC guidance that allows students to be within three feet of each other if they're all masked and cohorted, even in a high transmission zone.
“Other school districts are in. Their fifth- and sixth-graders are in,” Marble said. “I just feel that our kids will just be so much further behind.”
In the Royalton-Hartland district, students in kindergarten through sixth grade returned to their classrooms four days a week on April 12, K-4 at the elementary school and 5-6 at the middle school. Seventh- and eighth-graders returned to the middle school on April 26.
“The CDC and the New York state guidelines were followed,” Roy-Hart Superintendent Hank Stopinski said. “All our middle school graders were cohorted, so it was all about the (Niagara County) Department of Health’s changing guidance.”
In the Newfane district, students in Pre-K through fourth grade have been attending school five days a week since September. Students in grades 5 through 12 have been on the hybrid learning schedule and will remain so through the 2020-2021 school year, Superintendent Michael Baumann said.
“At this point, for the secondary level with the every other day schedule, it’s been working relatively well. The kids have gotten used to it,” Baumann said. “Switching everything up now in this part of the school year doesn’t make sense.”
According to Schuler, county Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton communicates often with local school superintendents and works with administrators to understand the guidelines.
“It’s not like, ‘We meet the guidelines, we open the doors’,” Schuler said. “If they have implementation questions, there’s very good communication between the Niagara County Department of Health and the school superintendents.”
