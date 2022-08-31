Two houses are on the city’s radar as examples of blight. One of them is 133 Hawley St. in which an arrest warrant was issued for its resident because he was not in Housing Court on Tuesday. He can now be arrested for charges stemming from leaving debris in the yard of the rental he lives at.
The owner of the property is scheduled to be in a Lockport City courtroom at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 for not following city ordinances in terms of the furniture and trash on his property.
The other structure is owned by a woman who has not paid back taxes and whose property at 6 Ashley Place will be put up for auction later this year.
The property on Ashley Street was victim of a fire in 2017, with heavy damage to the roof, before she bought it. The side of the building is also heavily damaged and while the doors and windows have been attempted to be blocked up, there are openings large enough for a man or woman to enter.
According to Finance Director Tim Russo, the city has plans to put $20,000 toward demolishing the structure in the 2023 budget.
Russo said that with how the auction works is that all sales of properties will go to paying back taxes, as well as water and sewer bills. If there is any funds left over, it’s used as revenue for the city.
“In this case, we’d like to sell the property for more than $20,000,” Russo said regarding the empty plot of land 6 Ashley Place will become after demolition.
According to Common Council Paul Beakman, houses of blight like the one on Hawley Street, in the 1st Ward that he represents, bring the entire city down.
Beakman noted that directors of Zeton International, the company that bought the old Dussault Foundry, were initially stunned by how “run-down” Lockport looked when it was put to them to buy Chemical Design, a local company in the city since 1958.
But while Beakman said he believes Lockport will be more viable for business once blight is eliminated, the biggest stakeholders in the fight against blight are the residents.
“Have you heard of the broken window theory?” Beakman said. “First it’s one house that falls, then it’s the block that falls, then it’s the whole neighborhood that falls! Home values and safety drop.”
Beakman said that as a police officer in Lockport, he was the liaison between the police department and the building inspector’s office. He said the two departments were doing something but suddenly, the building inspector’s office’s staff was cut.
“Genesee and Washburn fell in the 1990s,” he said. “It went from single-family homes to rented apartments owned by slum landlords who only care about money. Leaches on the community.”
As to his continued role in the fight against blight, Beakman said he’s committed.
“I think now we’re trying,” he said. “But I believe we should do a lot more.”
2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor did not comment on the state of the Ashley Place property, which is is in his ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.