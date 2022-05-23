A little later than usual, but still on schedule, Nick Rubert, a city highway and parks supervisor, rode along each of the Lockport’s streets to “rate” its condition and plan road work within the time constraints of good weather and city funds earlier this spring.
Rubert said the rating took about a day and each block of the city was given a ranking between one and nine – nine being a new road with no problems and one being in serious need of milling and resurfacing.
The rating was a subjective process, Rubert said, in which he and another member of the department, Rodney Livergood, gave their opinion of the condition the road was in. Rubert said he’d been doing this for eight years and has experience in judging roads correctly.
“We do that for every road, every block,” Rubert said. “As an example, High Street has about 15 ratings.”
One of the oddities of this particular season was the lack of a City Engineer to ride with Rubert. James Elmer had left the position without a replacement and while the City scrambled to find a candidate, time was ticking.
“If I had waited for Steve (Pump, the new City Engineer) to be hired, I’d never get it done,” Rubert said. “I wouldn’t have been able to until last week!”
As it was, street rating is usually done in March and was left until the first week of April to be completed.
This year, the first round of milling will commence on Rochester Street, Elmira Street, Utica Street, Vine Street from East Avenue to Remick Parkway, Ann Street and South Street from Pound Street to Tudor Lane on Wednesday.
Rubert said that round two for milling will be near schools and will take place as soon as the students got out for the summer. Round three will take place as soon as round two is done, he said.
Milling will all be handled by Donegal Construction Corporation, Rubert said, noting that its trucks were seen on East Avenue this Monday. By Wednesday, Millherst Construction of Clarence will be repaving East Avenue as contracted by the City. The rest of the paving will be completed in-house.
Rubert said that rating is the first step in a process of determining where the work is most needed.
“Money and time,” he said. “You can’t do every road you want.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.