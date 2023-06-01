A new Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement between the City of Lockport and the new owner of Autumn Gardens Phase II senior apartments was approved Wednesday by the Common Council.
Capital Realty Group, which is preparing to purchase Autumn Gardens Phase II, is entering a 20-year PILOT agreement with the city that has it paying more than three times the annual sum spelled out in the original 50-year PILOT agreement.
The new deal calls for a first-year payment of $25,445, with the amount rising by 3% each year for five years, rising by 4% each year for the following eight years, and rising by 5% each year for the following seven years.
Historically, the property on East High Street generated $8,000 a year for the city since 1977, when a deal between Sam and Diane Sansone, Lockport Housing Authority and the City of Lockport was hammered out. That PILOT agreement was set to expire in 2028, but with Capital Realty’s procurement of the units, a new deal was proposed.
“Capital Realty Group is going to be repurposing it. They’ll be investing into it and updating all the units,” Mayor Michelle Roman said. “This is still with the Housing Authority. It’s single, one-bedroom units, a couple two bedrooms, and it’s mostly for seniors who have limited income.”
Mark Steif, director of acquisitions for Capital Realty Group, gave a brief overview of the company's plans for Autumn Gardens Phase II.
“Our objective, our approach is to purchase it and do a full redevelopment. It will probably take about 12 months once we start construction. It will probably take three or four months just for the planning phase,” he said.
Steif said more employees will be taking care of the property, including a property manager, maintenance staff and janitorial staff. He added that landscaping will done by local contractors.
“There’s going to be opportunities for full time employment,” he said.
The council vote to approve the new PILOT agreement was 4-to-2. Second Ward Alderman Luke Kantor and 4th Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle cast the nays.
Alderman at Large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson said she voted for it so as not to hold up closing of the sale, which is contingent upon the PILOT agreement being in place. There is a waiting list for apartments at Autumn Gardens, she noted.
“My concern was keeping the buyer in Lockport and making it accessible,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.