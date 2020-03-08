With a swearing in ceremony this past week, three new fresh faces have officially joined the city's police department.
Dillon Olear, Mitchell Pagen and Michael Costello were sworn in during a Wednesday meeting of the Common Council.
Police Chief Steven Abbott says with the addition of the three new officers the city's police force is at the full staffing level of 49 officers, which is mandated by the contractual agreement the city reached with the Hickory Club, the police union representing LPD officers.
Abbott said Pagen was a transfer from the Lewiston Police Department, so he won't have to go through police academy and will be able to start sooner.
Costello and Olear both need to go through police academy and field training, so Abbott expects that will be finished in August.
Abbott said two things that made the candidates stand out to him was their enthusiasm and desire to stay in the department.
"It really showed through in their interviews," Abbott added.
The Police Board of Commissioners interviewed for the openings at a Feb. 17 meeting, where they also selected these three new officers, according to Abbott.
In other LPD staffing news, Abbott said Lt. Detective Todd Chenez, who has hired on March 6, 2000, will be retiring on April 24, so a new detective lieutenant will have to be found.
