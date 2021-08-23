“They have great instruction and it’s been great at this community pool!” declared Katie Webster, mother of Ada and Violet.
Sarah Cassenti, mother of Joey, agreed. Joey grew a lot as a swimmer this year, she said.
The 2021 swim program at the city-owned Community Pool at Outwater Park seems to have been a real people pleaser. The city entered a partnership with Niagara Aquatics Club that had members providing swim lessons for children and adults in exchange for some dedicated pool use. The city employed the lifeguards and the swim instruction went a long way toward preparing residents, especially children, to better handle the various lakes, rivers, creeks and pools in their future.
Kim Harrington used to teach special education in the Newfane school district. Since taking a job at Holy Ghost Lutheran School, her summers are free, so she became a swim instructor with Niagara Aquatics.
“Every person this year gave 110 percent. It had good community support, the lifeguards were great!” Harrington said.
Niagara Aquatics owner Danielle Andalora said 80 youths in the Lockport area learned how to swim this summer.
“It’d be great if the Lockport High School would work with us in a similar way for the fall and winter,” Andalora said, referencing her outfit's arrangement with the city.
Andalora and 1st Ward Alderman Joe Oates, who sponsored the pool deal in Common Council proceedings, both said big things are coming for Community Pool in 2022.
“We got a handicap lift going in for next year so a kid with a wheelchair can get in the water,” Oates said, then added that a swim program for children with autism will continue.
“A kid right across the street had never swam in this pool. His mother wouldn’t let him, but because the adaptive kids were here, she felt comfortable. He came over and got right in,” Oates observed.
Grant funding from the Grigg Lewis Foundation is being utilized to buy and install the lift, as well as lane rails and chairs for parents.
Poolside one day last week, at the tail end of the instruction season, Rita Fritton had nothing but praise for the swim program.
“My granddaughter and my grandson, every day they’ve been here, and they both learned to swim,” she said. “My grandson began swimming on his own. He’s down there, now, just having a heyday.”
