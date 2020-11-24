Property owners in the city will see no increase in their taxes next year, after the Common Council adopted the 2021 city budget by a 5-1 vote in a virtual special meeting on Tuesday. It's the city's first 0% tax increase since 2013.
Council president Mark Devine, 3rd Ward alderman, cast the lone "no" vote on adopting the $24.2 million spending plan, which keeps the city tax rate at $18.667 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Mayor Michelle Roman's preliminary budget, released in early October, projected $24.6 million spending and a slight tax rate increase.
First Ward Alderman Joe Oates, chair of the council's finance committee, said the council eliminated the tax increase through use of surplus funds and some personnel and equipment expense cuts.
“We reduced the amount budgeted for outside consultant fees, reduced an engineering department intern to part-time, reduced budgeted gas costs and removed some public works and police vehicles that we were going to lease,” he said.
During a council work session prior to the special meeting, Devine asked whether $5,000 could be added to cover a pay increase for an unspecified employee and also asked about returning funding for a part-time dog warden post that had been stricken.
Ellen Schratz, alderman at large, and Rick Abbott, 5th Ward alderman, responded by saying such changes could have been suggested during any of the numerous budget workshops over the couple of months.
“We would have loved to have you in the room with us during that time and maybe then we could have talked about these things together,” Schratz said.
“Duly noted,” Devine said.
Abbott agreed, adding, “If you can find somewhere else in the budget to cut the same amount of money in those two things, then we may consider it, but you've brought this forward to us at the last minute. If you have a solution on how to add those in ... .”
Devine ultimately withdrew the two requests and the budget was put up for a vote.
After the meeting, Devine said he voted against adoption because he opposes reducing the engineering intern to part-time status and eliminating the part-time dog catcher post (which paid about $17,000 annually). He's also unhappy about the council's refusal to cover the unnamed city employee's pay increase, he said.
Oates thought the aldermen worked well together to get 2021 spending down enough to avoid a tax increase.
“It was a lot of work over the last two months, extensively working a couple of hours each time,” he said. “Every one had their ideas but we did it together, and with the help of finance director Tim Russo and city treasurer Sue Mawhiney ... .”
There are no spending increases in the 2021 water, sewer or refuse funds. According to the approved budget: Water fund appropriations are $4.3 million; sewer Fund appropriations are $4 million; and refuse fund appropriations are $1.3 million.
