The city of Lockport will appeal an arbitration decision that would require the city to raise taxes significantly in order to hire 12 new firefighters, Mayor Michelle Roman announced Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Arbitrator Michael S. Lewandowski found the city violated its contract with the Lockport Professional Fire Fighters Association in 2014 when it reduced the fire department's minimum shift staffing level from nine to six and laid off 12 firefighters.
To comply with the decision, the city also would have to retain four firefighters whose positions are funded by a grant that will expire next year. Finance Director Scott Schrader said funding the 16 new positions would require a 10.5 percent tax rate hike.
Roman said she decided to challenge Lewandowski's ruling after discussions with the union, council-members and the public on the "extraordinary ramifications" that the decision will have on city taxpayers.
“We don’t want there to be a question. ... This will either vacate (the arbitration decision) or confirm it," Roman said in an interview.
The move to appeal to vacate the decision marks an abrupt turnaround for Roman and Corporation Counsel Allen Miskell, who said Sept. 18 the city had "no basis for an appeal."
Miskell said Wednesday that after discussing an appeal with their attorney, Bryan Goldberger, he now feels there is a "limited" basis for overturning the decision. The city could argue Lewandowski overstepped his authority by issuing a decision that would require the city to hire new employees.
"An arbitrator doesn't have the authority to order hirings, which in effect is what the minimum manning award compels us to do," Miskell said. "(Goldberger)'s feeling is that manpower should always be reserved to the municipality."
Miskell said the city would argue "other elements" of Lewandowski's decision, but declined to discuss them until the appeal documents are complete.
But Miskell was not especially optimistic that the city will prevail.
"I'm not in any way, shape or form representing that we will win this appeal, but I think we owe it to our citizens to give it our best effort," he said during the Common Council work session Wednesday.
After the arbitration decision, Roman issued a statement Sept. 13 pledging to "work together (with the union) to implement the changes directed by the arbitrator." She also slammed then-Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey's reduction of fire fighter staffing as "ill-conceived," and said the city could recuperate the costs of the new firefighters by returning ambulance service to the fire department.
On Wednesday, Roman said her administration will continue to explore returning ambulance service to LFD — even if the city prevails on appeal.
But returning ambulance service to the fire department would come with upfront costs, including buying two ambulances and medical equipment, and hiring a billing clerk. The Lockport Professional Fire Fighters Association also is not required to respond to medical emergencies, though Roman said they have agreed to as a way to offset the costs.
Roman said the appeal, even if unsuccessful, could give the city time to apply for grant funds for ambulance costs and to continue negotiations with the fire fighters union.
"When you write grants, it takes months to find out if you're awarded. ... So this allows us a little breathing room to move forward," Roman said.
Last week, Roman said she was negotiating a plan to phase-in the 12 new firefighters over three years. She said Wednesday she is "still communicating" with the union on implementing the increased staffing. "They are willing to consider ways in which to mitigate the cost," she said.
However, for the appeal to delay the hiring mandate, a State Supreme Court justice would have to issue a stay on the arbitration decision. Miskell said he has directed Goldberger to file a motion for a stay immediately.
Meanwhile, council-members are already beginning to draft a 2020 budget. Miskell predicted the appeal proceedings would take months to be resolved, though a justice could issue or deny a stay sooner.
If a justice doesn't decide the issue in the next two months, the council would have to pass a budget without knowing whether it needs $1.3 million for new firefighters. Roman said the city would have funds set aside for the new hires, noting the state comptroller would want the city to plan for that possible expense.
New York State, in return for a $5.4 million loan during the city's fiscal crisis, requires the city to submit its proposed budgets to the comptroller's office for review.
A member of tge Lockport Professional Fire Fighters Association's leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Roman's mayoral opponent, 4th Ward Alderman David Wohleben, issued a statement last week urging the city to appeal the decision.
"I will not vote for a budget that raises property taxes one penny to hire 12 unnecessary firefighters," Wohleben, a Republican, said in his first public comments on the arbitration decision.
