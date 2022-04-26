West Avenue is in such bad shape the city is paving an alternative route for drivers to avoid the road completely.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said she has been in contact with the Department of Transportation (DOT) over the state of West Avenue and has been assured that while plans are in the design phase this year, there will be no construction until 2023.
However, she said that work will be done on a parallel route in August —Park Avenue from Hawley Street and Michigan Street.
“It will be in two phases, from Hawley Street and Bristol Street, then Bristol to Michigan Street,” Roman said.
Common Council President Paul Beakman said in a recent interview that West Avenue, “needs to be immediately repaired,” as it is the gate to the City of Lockport and was the first impression anybody has of the city.
He said that he is aware of at least one investor who was appalled by the state of the road as he visited Lockport. The problem is not only the damage done to vehicles through wear and tear, Beakman said, it is also keeping jobs and projects at an arms length from the deserving citizens of Lockport.
Beakman noted that if New York State could give millions for a Bills stadium, then it should fund the repair of their own road, a cost he compared to table scraps after awarding multi-millionaires relief.
“The state needs to get its priorities straight,” Beakman said.
Roman said the city will pay for some temporary repairs of West Avenue specifically at the corner of West Avenue and Prospect Street which will cost approximately $20,000. Roman also said that the cost of paving Park Avenue is “significantly more” and had previously estimated cost for milling and paving the avenue between Hawley and Michigan streets to be over $212,000.
Public Information Officer Susan Surdej had said earlier in April that there will be a highway rehabilitation project on Route 31 from Park Avenue to Upper Mountain Road by the DOT, but the bidding for the project won’t begin until early next year.
The temporary fix, according to Highway Director Clay Dimmick, is to put down “strips” to level out the road, as well as fill very deep potholes.
"We’ll fill in the really deep spots," Dimmick said, also earlier in April. "(And) we’ll run strips of blacktop across there (to smooth it out).”
