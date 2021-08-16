A tentative agreement between the city and CSEA, a union for white collar workers, is scheduled to be voted on in the next Common Council meeting Wednesday.
The contract will be voted up or down earlier that day by the members of CSEA.
Fourth Ward Alderman Deb Allport is sponsoring the resolution and hopes that the council will vote to approve the contract.
The union workers have not had a cost of living increase for nine years, Allport said in an email on Monday. The last contract addressing salaries ended in December of 2012 and six years before that, Allport said the city had been unable to negotiate a ratified agreement.
“This tentative contract would begin with Jan. 1, 2015 and has yet to be voted on by their membership,” Allport said. “If all things align, CSEA union members will have finalized their vote just before our Common Council meeting on Wednesday. ... Many hours of negotiations have been vested. I compliment these special skills to listen and communicate what is in the best interest of both the city and the employees.”
The last time the Common Council met on the issue of the CSEA contract was in February of 2020 when former Common Council President Mark Devine once again brought the motion to the floor.
Devine had previously brought the motion in October, but could not find a second for the motion which is necessary for a vote. He did receive that vote in February, but the direction was for the ‘nays’ and the deal was rejected.
Current Common Council President Ellen Schratz also commented on the tentative agreement.
“I’m not positive its going to pass on Wednesday, but I am thinking that it probably will,” she said. “There are a couple things about the exact percentages of pay raises, that was the biggest thing.”
Formerly Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott had expressed concerns about covering costs for an agreement.
“I have a problem that we haven’t come up with a plan to pay for it,” Abbott said in December of 2019 of the issue. ”I actually think that is a little irresponsible.”
In a conversation with the US&J on Monday, Abbott said he could not comment on the agreement.
“I can’t really speak to the content of it, all I can tell you is that the city and the union have tentatively reached an agreement,” he said. “The union membership has not voted on it as of yet and if the membership doesn’t vote on it and turns it down, then the resolution goes away. If they vote for it prior to the meeting then we will probably vote on it.”
Mayor Michelle Roman and Devine couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.