The City of Lockport Assessor’s office has ended the informal process for property owners to challenge their proposed new assessment. The deadline to schedule an informal meeting was April 1.
In the Town of Lockport, property owners have until Monday to call the assessor's office and seek an informal review.
Meanwhile, city Assessor Tracy Farrell and town Assessor Jill Lederhouse both are asking for property owners' applications for formal review through their municipality's Board of Assessment Review.
Grievance Day is scheduled for May 24 in both municipalities, although both assessors said additional days could be scheduled depending on how many property owners want to appeal their new assessments to the local BAR.
Lederhouse said her office will supply forms, make appointments and direct property owners where to look online for needed information. The town assessor's office can be reached at 716-439-9526.
In the city, Farrell said her office is examining all of the assessment challenges submitted prior to April 1 and will send out notices of "tentative value" on May 1. Her office will begin taking appointments for the BAR process on May 1 as well; to schedule an appointment call 716-439-6614.
All requests for a hearing with the city BAR must be made by May 24, Farrell said.
Farrell anticipates Grievance Day will actually be four or five days in the city. On May 24, any walk-ins requesting a hearing would likely be scheduled for another day, she said.
A property owner's assessment challenge application must contain more than a name and address, Farrell counseled. Photos showing interiors, sales data on comparable / similar properties in the neighborhood, and documentation of needed repair work all are encouraged.
“That’s something we saw in the informal process: People just put their names and addresses and so forth and didn’t give us anything to work with," Farrell said. "We’re asking for comparable sale that would justify a reduction; if there’s any kind of deferred maintenance like their siding needs to be replaced, their roof needs to be replaced … anything they can prove to the Board of Assessment review that it’s not worth the assessment.”
BAR hearings last only five to 10 minutes and the board members will have copies of the property owner's challenge application, Farrell said.
Approximately 800 property owners, or 10% citywide, submitted an informal challenge of their assessed value, Farrell said.
In the town, Supervisor Mark Crocker said he will be sending out a letter to show property owners that a higher assessment doesn't necessarily mean a bigger tax bill. A chart containing prior and current tax rates will help property owners calculate the impact.
The chart projects the Lockport City School District tax rate will fall to $17.69 from the current $22.54, based on 2022 overall taxable value in the town. The Niagara County tax rate is projected to fall to $5.70 from $7.30. Special district taxes in the town are also expected to fall.
“The net paid in taxes should be stable,” Crocker said.
