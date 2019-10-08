The City of Lockport will soon begin a tree inventory on all city right-of-way.
Beginning Oct. 14, crews from Davey Resource Group will walk throughout the city, wearing bright vests and carrying tablets and measuring devices, to assess trees. Inventorying is a two-week process.
Once the data is collected, Davey Resource Group will develop a Community Forest Management Plan.
The results of the inventory and management plan will be presented at a future Common Council meeting, Mayor Michelle Roman said.
The two processes are supported financially by a $45,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The management plan will help city crews to prioritize tree maintenance work, and help position the city to pursue grant opportunities for tree planting and maintenance, Roman said.
