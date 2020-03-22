More than half of the City of Lockport's trees are in "fair" condition but an unhealthy percentage are of one type, according to Davey Resource Group.
Davey Resource Group, hired last year by the city to take inventory of trees on public property and suggest a maintenance plan, delivered its report to the Common Council earlier this month.
Company staff examined a bit more than 8,500 trees and rated 63% of them as fair, meaning only one to two defects were found on them.
In addition, according to area manager Lori Brockelbank, they found that the most prominent species in Norway Maple, accounting for 32% of all city trees. That's not good, she said.
"When you have one dominant species, what happens is, if you have an insect or diseases come through, you lose the majority of that population at once."
Brockelbank recommended that the city consider diversifying its tree species.
To contract all of the recommended work over a one-year period would cost the city about $500,000, she said, but noted that grants are available.
Trees are beneficial in the community, contributing to reduced air pollution, reduced stress and improved health, and even reduced crime, Brockelbank asserted.
As a result of Davey Resource Group's inventory, a website was created for residents to view the location of city trees: lockportny.treekeepersoftware.com.
