City, Ulrich come to settlement agreement

Hoping to put an end to a long legal saga that goes back decades, the Common Council voted on Wednesday to pay a prominent local developer $200,000 in exchange for releasing it from a potentially costly environmental indemnification clause.
A settlement agreement between the city and the Niagara Management Group, owned by David Ulrich, was approved by a 5-1 split vote of the council on Wednesday.
Voting in favor of the settlement agreement regarding Ulrich's property across the street from Harrison Place on Walnut Street, downtown, were council members Debra Allport, Mark Devine, Luke Kantor, Joe Oates and Ellen Schratz. Alderman Rick Abbott voted against the resolution.
The city will now pay Ulrich $200,000 in exchange for Ulrich and NMG releasing the city from an indemnification clause that survived the sale of the vacant parking lot at 195 Walnut St. by the city to Ulrich in 2005 for slightly less than $50,000. In that sale agreement, Ulrich said the city had asserted in writing that the property, located on the north side of Walnut, between Locust and Elm streets, was contaminant-free.
Flash forward to last fall, when the Lockport Planning Board approved Broadway Group LLC's site plan for a new, 9,100 square foot Dollar General store on Ulrich's property. Soon after that sale, Ulrich was notified by a Dollar General representatives that the presence of petroleum was found in the soil and must be removed before the sale and construction can move forward.
Clean-up costs are estimated to be anywhere between a half million to a million dollars and Ulrich invoked the environmental indemnification clause, meaning there was a good chance the city would at the least have to slug it out expensively in court over who would pay the cleanup costs. In the worst-case scenario, the city could also be handed the bill or a big portion of it.
Assistant city attorney Patricia McGrath said she believed the city had legal defenses to Ulrich's claim, but added that the cost of litigation would have been “significant” and its outcome uncertain.
“Mr. Ulrich likely has a plan to contain his costs as well, but he has not shared that with the city,” she said. “It is the city’s hope that, in addition to limiting its financial exposure for this property, the parcel can be remediated and developed to improve the downtown area and the walkable nature of the surrounding neighborhoods.”
Ulrich praised the effort of Mayor Michelle Roman in leading the way in negotiations.
“I want to compliment Mayor Roman because she's the one who led the negotiations with us and as a result of her, I think the city saved a significant amount of money,” Ulrich said.
The proposed new Dollar General store and parking area would take up between 75% and 80% of the vacant lot on Walnut. Ulrich had a fence installed around the property a few months ago, after learning about the contamination.
