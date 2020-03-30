This week the Common Council will consider waiving late fees on past-due city water and sewer payments.
"I know with the shutdown that a lot of people are not working, and I was just thinking about the people who are not working and were not anticipating not working," Mayor Michelle Roman said in a Monday phone interview.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, the sponsor of a resolution, said he suggested the waiver at the council's previous meeting.
"People are struggling. People are out of work. There is a lot of people who work in the service industry who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut ... We need to do something for the people to make this crisis easier on them," Abbott said.
According to Abbott, every water / sewer user will be offered some relief on late fees. He proposes waiving the March, April and May late fees until completion of next billing cycle.
Specifics of the proposal might change as the aldermen debate it Wednesday.
Last week, the Niagara County Legislature approved a 30-day freeze on penalties and interest applied to past-due county tax payments.
