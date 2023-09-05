The multi-family rental house at 96 Locust St., at the intersection of Genesee Street, is a step closer to being declared a “public nuisance” by the City of Lockport.
The consequence of such declaration is forced evacuation of the property for up to one year.
According to court documents dated Aug. 31, and signed by Pat McGrath, deputy corporation counsel, the city is asking city court for the designation over “behavior in the use of or on premises which unreasonably interferes with the health, safety, peace, comfort or convenience of the general community occurring within the past six months.”
Mike Howe, owner of the building, had no comment on the city’s request when he appeared in city court Tuesday to answer the city’s previously lodged code violation complaints. He did say power was restored at the property since a mid August cutoff by NYSEG over a past-due payment and subsequent unauthorized attempts by third parties to restore service.
The court documents state that 96 Locust has been the subject of 79 police calls within a 12-month period, including calls about yelling, fighting, suspicious persons with firearms, threats from an individual with a pipe, hypodermic needles on the sidewalk, drug overdose and mental health issues, in addition to service of arrest warrants. In that period, the documents said, the house was raided by police and narcotics and paraphernalia were seized.
The documentation supporting the request for a nuisance declaration came from Police Chief Steve, Fire Chief Luca Quagliano and Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool. Abbott noted in his testimony that he and Dool visited the property on May 11 to deliver a notice to discontinue all such behaviors, and since then, 28 more calls to police were made.
Quagliano stated that he visited the property on June 1 and found several fire code violations. The “cumulative effect of these violations render it a property of public nuisance,” he further stated.
Howe is due back in city court on Sept. 14 to respond in the code case and the nuisance declaration request. According to McGrath, he has retained an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.