Emergency repairs at the city's water filtration plant on Summit Street are underway.
Town of Lockport-based Moley Magnetics is repairing the damaged main water distribution pump that's buried about 25 feet under the plant. The pump is the main one in a five-pump system designed to distribute water throughout the city.
The city plans to pay for the unexpected repair work with surplus bond funds from the recently raw water line repair project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.