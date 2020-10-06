City-wide reassessment program underway

A comprehensive, three-year reassessment program is underway in the city of Lockport, according to Assessor Tracy Farrell.
While still in its first phase, which includes a complete review of the city's inventory and an update on the current status of properties. Farrell said property owners can expect to see the outcome of revaluation in the form of a letter from the city by the spring of 2022.
“We haven't done a reassessment in 10 years,” Farrell said on Tuesday. On average, she added, assessments in the city are about 73% of total full market value.
“If you've seen some of the more recent sales in Lockport, some of them are completely out of whack compared to the assessments. We've seen many instances where some houses increased in value and some decreased. Some of the houses we had listed as good condition we're finding out aren't any more,” Farrell said.
The city has hired GAR Associates, a Williamsville-based real estate appraisal firm, to create models and input updated inventory information, beginning next year, to get a better idea of the value of residential, commercial and other properties around the city.
The assessed value of any property is what's considered a reasonable market value for it upon sale, according to Farrell.
“We've taken the entire past year and looked at every single property and have been updating our files with correct sizes,” she said. “Next year will be modeling and then in 2022, we'll send out reassessment letters to property owners in March or April.”
Farrell said Grievance Day, when property owners can appeal their new assessments, is already scheduled for June 21, 2022.
